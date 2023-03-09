Who's Playing

San Jose State @ Nevada

Regular Season Records: San Jose State 19-12; Nevada 22-9

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans are 1-11 against the Nevada Wolf Pack since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Spartans and Nevada are set to clash at 5:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Thomas & Mack Center in the second round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament. SJSU will be strutting in after a victory while Nevada will be stumbling in from a defeat.

SJSU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Air Force Falcons on Saturday, sneaking past 63-61. Guard Omari Moore took over for SJSU, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 52% of their total).

Speaking of close games: the Wolf Pack were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 69-67 to the UNLV Rebels. That makes it the first time this season Nevada has let down their home crowd. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of guard Jarod Lucas, who had 23 points in addition to six rebounds.

The Spartans are expected to lose this next one by 5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: SJSU is stumbling into the game with the 363rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 8.4 on average. To make matters even worse for SJSU, the Wolf Pack come into the contest boasting the 19th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.3. So the cards are definitely stacked in Nevada's favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $32.96

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a 5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Nevada have won 11 out of their last 12 games against San Jose State.