Who's Playing
San Jose State @ Nevada
Regular Season Records: San Jose State 19-12; Nevada 22-9
What to Know
The San Jose State Spartans are 1-11 against the Nevada Wolf Pack since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Spartans and Nevada are set to clash at 5:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Thomas & Mack Center in the second round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament. SJSU will be strutting in after a victory while Nevada will be stumbling in from a defeat.
SJSU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Air Force Falcons on Saturday, sneaking past 63-61. Guard Omari Moore took over for SJSU, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 52% of their total).
Speaking of close games: the Wolf Pack were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 69-67 to the UNLV Rebels. That makes it the first time this season Nevada has let down their home crowd. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of guard Jarod Lucas, who had 23 points in addition to six rebounds.
The Spartans are expected to lose this next one by 5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: SJSU is stumbling into the game with the 363rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 8.4 on average. To make matters even worse for SJSU, the Wolf Pack come into the contest boasting the 19th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.3. So the cards are definitely stacked in Nevada's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $32.96
Odds
The Wolf Pack are a 5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Nevada have won 11 out of their last 12 games against San Jose State.
- Feb 21, 2023 - Nevada 66 vs. San Jose State 51
- Jan 07, 2023 - Nevada 67 vs. San Jose State 40
- Feb 17, 2022 - Nevada 90 vs. San Jose State 60
- Feb 15, 2022 - Nevada 81 vs. San Jose State 72
- Feb 08, 2020 - Nevada 95 vs. San Jose State 77
- Jan 08, 2020 - San Jose State 70 vs. Nevada 68
- Jan 09, 2019 - Nevada 92 vs. San Jose State 53
- Feb 21, 2018 - Nevada 80 vs. San Jose State 67
- Jan 17, 2018 - Nevada 71 vs. San Jose State 54
- Mar 01, 2017 - Nevada 82 vs. San Jose State 67
- Dec 28, 2016 - Nevada 80 vs. San Jose State 55
- Feb 17, 2016 - Nevada 61 vs. San Jose State 55