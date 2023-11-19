Halftime Report

Fans are certainly getting their money's worth as Nevada and Portland have already combined for 191 points. After two quarters Nevada's offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Portland 108-83. Nevada's offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from on Wednesday with time still left to play.

Nevada entered the contest having won two straight and they're just zero quarters away from another. Will they make it three, or will Portland step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Portland Pilots @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: Portland 3-1, Nevada 3-0

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack will be playing at home against the Portland Pilots at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawlor Events Center. Nevada will be looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Nevada proved on Wednesday. They blew past the Tigers, posting a 88-41 victory at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 55-15.

Nevada's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Nick Davidson, who scored 11 points along with 9 rebounds, and Kenan Blackshear, who scored 12 points along with 3 steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Portland on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 75-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers. The loss was Portland's first of the season.

The losing side was boosted by Tyler Robertson, who scored 24 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Tyler Harris was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with 3 steals.

The Wolf Pack's victory bumped their record up to 3-0. As for the Pilots, their defeat was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 3-1.

Looking forward, Nevada is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Nevada have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Portland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Nevada is a big 13.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Injury Report for Nevada

Tylan Pope: Game-Time Decision (Hand)

Tyler Powell: Game-Time Decision (Redshirt)

Injury Report for Portland

No Injury Information