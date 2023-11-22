Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, New Hamp. looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 39-31 lead against Marist.

If New Hamp. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-2 in no time. On the other hand, Marist will have to make due with a 2-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: Marist 2-1, New Hamp. 2-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Marist Red Foxes' road trip will continue as they head out to face the New Hamp. Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 21st at Lundholm Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Marist found out the hard way on Saturday. Their bruising 82-59 defeat to the Bearcats might stick with them for a while.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats couldn't handle the Colonials on Saturday and fell 79-67. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for New Hamp. in their matchups with George Wash.: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite their loss, New Hamp. saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ahmad Robinson, who scored 18 points along with 3 steals, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for New Hamp. was Jaxson Baker's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Their wins bumped the Red Foxes to 2-1 and the Bearcats to 3-2.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. As for their game on Tuesday, New Hamp. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Marist have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like New Hamp. struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

New Hamp. is a 4.5-point favorite against Marist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

Series History

New Hamp. and Marist both have 1 win in their last 2 games.

Dec 18, 2019 - New Hamp. 64 vs. Marist 56

Dec 19, 2018 - Marist 58 vs. New Hamp. 49

Injury Report for New Hamp.

Ridvan Tutic: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Marist

No Injury Information