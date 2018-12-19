New Hampshire vs. Marist odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 11-2 roll

The New Hampshire Wildcats host the Marist Red Foxes on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET. New Hampshire (2-8) has lost seven straight, while Marist (4-5) enters Wednesday's game having won three of its past four. The latest New Hampshire vs. Marist odds have the Red Foxes favored by 7.5, with the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, at 133. Before you make any New Hampshire vs. Marist picks and college basketball predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. And it entered Week 7 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 11-2 run on its top-rated picks against the spread. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

Now it's locked in on New Hampshire vs. Marist. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it's also locked in a confident against the spread pick that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick over at SportsLine.

The model knows that Marist boasts an efficient offense that features a multitude of players who shoot the ball extremely well. The Red Foxes are collectively shooting 46 percent from the field this season, and senior guard Brian Parker has been lighting up the scoreboard as of late. In fact, Parker is averaging over 16 points in his past four outings, and put up an impressive double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds earlier this season against Army.

The Red Foxes' efficient offense has scored at least 70 points in three of their last four games, and they'll be licking their chops to go against New Hampshire's defense, which is giving up almost 80 points per game in its last four contests.

But just because Marist has won three of its past four games doesn't mean it can cover the spread against the Wildcats.

Despite losing seven straight, New Hampshire has an explosive playmaker who can take over a game. Freshman forward Jayden Martinez enters Wednesday's matinee averaging 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this season. He's a difficult matchup for opposing defenders and is coming off his best performance of the season that saw him record 20 points and 13 rebounds against Niagara.

So which side of the New Hampshire vs. Marist spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the New Hampshire vs. Marist spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed college hoops, and find out.