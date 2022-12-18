Who's Playing

Iona @ New Mexico

Current Records: Iona 7-2; New Mexico 10-0

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos will be playing at home against the Iona Gaels at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday. New Mexico is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Lobos came out on top in a nail-biter against the San Francisco Dons last week, sneaking past 67-64.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Iona beat the Princeton Tigers 70-64 last Tuesday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, New Mexico is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Their wins bumped New Mexico to 10-0 and Iona to 7-2. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Lobos are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Gaels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Mexico won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.