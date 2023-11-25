2nd Quarter Report

North Dakota is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After two quarters, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but North Dakota leads 71-69 over New Orleans.

North Dakota entered the match having won three straight and they're just zero halves away from another. Will they make it four, or will New Orleans step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Current Records: New Orleans 2-2, North Dakota 3-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The New Orleans Privateers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at 1:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at Farris Center. New Orleans might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Monday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and rack up 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact New Orleans found out the hard way. They took a serious blow against the Cowboys, falling 96-68.

Despite the defeat, New Orleans got a solid performance out of Jordan Johnson, who scored 23 points. Johnson scored a full 33.8% of New Orleans' points, the second time in a row he's earned more than a third of the team's points.

Meanwhile, North Dakota had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 23.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Monday. They skirted past the Tigers 73-71.

North Dakota's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tsotne Tsartsidze led the charge by scoring 19 points. Another player making a difference was Eli King, who scored 12 points along with 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

The losses dropped the Privateers to 2-2 and the Cowboys to 2-3.

New Orleans will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the three-point underdog. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as New Orleans and North Dakota are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. New Orleans hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86 points per game. However, it's not like North Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.8 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

North Dakota is a 3-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Hawks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.