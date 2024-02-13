Halftime Report

The last time Northwestern State and the Privateers met, the game was decided by 25 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. Sitting on a score of 34-33, Northwestern State has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Northwestern State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-18 in no time. On the other hand, New Orleans will have to make due with an 8-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ Northwestern State Demons

Current Records: New Orleans 8-16, Northwestern State 6-18

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the New Orleans Privateers and the Northwestern State Demons are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 12th at Prather Coliseum. New Orleans is no doubt hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses.

New Orleans pushed their score all the way to 83 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 89-83 to the Lions. New Orleans found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 36.1% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Demons couldn't handle the Lions on Saturday and fell 69-59. Northwestern State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Privateers have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-16 record this season. As for the Demons, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-18.

New Orleans will be fighting an uphill battle on Monday as the experts have pegged them as the three-point underdog. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 7-13, while Northwestern State is 9-13.

New Orleans suffered a grim 92-67 defeat to the Demons in their previous matchup back in January. The matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point New Orleans was down 44-18.

Odds

Northwestern State is a 3-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demons as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

Series History

Northwestern State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.