Who's Playing

Iowa Hawkeyes @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Iowa 17-12, Northwestern 20-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Iowa is 9-1 against the Wildcats since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Iowa and the Nittany Lions didn't disappoint and broke past the 162.5 point over/under on Tuesday. The Hawkeyes walked away with a 90-81 victory over the Nittany Lions. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.5% better than the opposition, as Iowa's was.

Payton Sandfort was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a triple-double on 26 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists. It was the first time this season that he posted ten or more assists. Another player making a difference was Josh Dix, who scored 20 points.

Meanwhile, Northwestern had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Terrapins by a score of 68-61.

Northwestern can attribute much of their success to Nick Martinelli, who scored 27 points along with seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Brooks Barnhizer, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds.

The Hawkeyes' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 17-12. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.8 points per game. As for the Wildcats, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 20-8 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Iowa haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Northwestern struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Iowa is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are only 12-17 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 5-2 ATS vs. Northwestern across their last seven meetings.

Odds

Northwestern is a 3.5-point favorite against Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 152 points.

Series History

Iowa has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern.