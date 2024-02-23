Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Northwestern and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Northwestern is up 37-34 over the Wolverines.

Northwestern came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Michigan Wolverines @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Michigan 8-18, Northwestern 18-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Michigan is 8-2 against the Wildcats since March of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Michigan is no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Wolverines came up short against the Spartans and fell 73-63.

Despite their loss, Michigan saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tarris Reed Jr., who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Nimari Burnett was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with five rebounds.

Indiana typically has all the answers at home, but on Sunday Northwestern proved too difficult a challenge. They secured a 76-72 W over the Hoosiers.

Northwestern relied on the efforts of Matthew Nicholson, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 16 rebounds, and Ryan Langborg, who scored 26 points along with six assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Langborg has scored all season.

The Wolverines have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-18 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 18-8.

Michigan is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Michigan strolled past the Wildcats when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a score of 68-51. Will Michigan repeat their success, or do the Wildcats have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Northwestern is a big 12.5-point favorite against Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 139 points.

Series History

Michigan has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern.