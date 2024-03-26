Who's Playing

Georgia Bulldogs @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Georgia 16-15, Ohio State 19-12

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: ESPN

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Value City Arena in an SEC postseason contest. The Bulldogs pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 8.5-point favorite Buckeyes.

Wake Forest typically has all the answers at home, but on Sunday Georgia proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Demon Deacons by a score of 72-66. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Bulldogs.

Georgia's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Justin Hill led the charge by scoring 21 points. Hill didn't help Georgia's cause all that much against Xavier on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest. Noah Thomasson was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

Meanwhile, Ohio State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Saturday. They walked away with an 81-73 win over Va. Tech.

Ohio State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jamison Battle, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Bruce Thornton, who scored 12 points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

Georgia has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 19-16 record this season. As for Ohio State, their win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 22-13.

Not only did both teams in this Tuesday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Ohio State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. Georgia might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Ohio State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 150.5 points.

