Only one more half stands between Ole Miss and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 35-27 lead against North Carolina State.

Ole Miss entered the match having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will North Carolina State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: North Carolina State 4-1, Ole Miss 5-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN2

What to Know

The North Carolina State Wolfpack will head out on the road to face off against the Ole Miss Rebels at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. North Carolina State knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matches -- so hopefully Ole Miss likes a good challenge.

North Carolina State pushed their score all the way to 86 on Friday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 95-86 to the Cougars. Despite running the score up even higher than they did on Thursday (84), North Carolina State still had to take the loss.

Despite their loss, North Carolina State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Casey Morsell, who scored 28 points along with 6 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. DJ Burns Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss put another one in the bag on Wednesday to keep their perfect season alive. They pulled ahead with a 77-76 photo finish over the Owls.

Ole Miss can attribute much of their success to Allen Flanigan, who scored 26 points along with 8 rebounds and 7 assists.

Their wins bumped the Wolfpack to 4-1 and the Cougars to 6-0.

While only Ole Miss took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Carolina State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Ole Miss is a slight 2-point favorite against North Carolina State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

