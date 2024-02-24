Who's Playing

South Carolina Gamecocks @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: South Carolina 21-5, Ole Miss 19-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

Ole Miss and the Gamecocks are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Wednesday, the Rebels couldn't handle the Bulldogs and fell 83-71.

The losing side was boosted by Matthew Murrell, who scored 23 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored South Carolina last Saturday, but the final result did not. They lost 64-63 to the Tigers on a last-minute free throw From Jordan Wright. The loss hurts even more since South Carolina was up 41-25 with 16:59 left in the second.

The losing side was boosted by B.J. Mack, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds.

The Rebels dropped their record down to 19-7 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Gamecocks, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 21-5.

Looking forward, Ole Miss is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Ole Miss' opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread vs the Gamecocks over their last nine matchups.

Ole Miss couldn't quite finish off the Gamecocks in their previous meeting on February 6th and fell 68-65. Will Ole Miss have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Ole Miss is a 3.5-point favorite against South Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 137 points.

Series History

Ole Miss and South Carolina both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.