Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Bucknell 2-7, Penn State 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $2.58

What to Know

Bucknell has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Penn State Nittany Lions at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bryce Jordan Center. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

Last Wednesday, the Bison couldn't handle the Tigers and fell 85-71. Bucknell has struggled against Princeton recently, as their match on Wednesday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Penn State last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 86-74 to the Rams. Penn State found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.9% worse than the opposition.

Ace Baldwin Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 27 points along with 5 assists. Less helpful for Penn State was Zach Hicks' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Bison have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-7 record this season. As for the Nittany Lions, their loss dropped their record down to 4-3.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Penn State, as the team is favored by a full 20.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Penn State: they have a less-than-stellar 2-5 record against the spread this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bucknell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 29 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Penn State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Penn State is a big 20.5-point favorite against Bucknell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Penn State has won both of the games they've played against Bucknell in the last 8 years.