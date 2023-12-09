Who's Playing

Ohio State Buckeyes @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Ohio State 8-1, Penn State 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.75

What to Know

Ohio State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Bryce Jordan Center. Ohio State has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 434 points over their last five matches.

Ohio State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 20 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 84-64 margin over the RedHawks. 84 seems to be a good number for Ohio State as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Ohio State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Roddy Gayle Jr. led the charge by scoring 15 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Zed Key, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Penn State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 81-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Terrapins. Penn State found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 23 to 9 on offense.

The losing side was boosted by Kanye Clary, who scored 25 points. Another player making a difference was Nick Kern Jr., who scored 9 points along with 8 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Buckeyes to 8-1 and the RedHawks to 4-4.

While only Penn State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Ohio State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Ohio State and Penn State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Ohio State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.9 points per game. However, it's not like Penn State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.7 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Ohio State is a 5-point favorite against Penn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ohio State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Penn State.