Only one more half stands between PFW and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 36-32, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If PFW keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-1 in no time. On the other hand, Green Bay will have to make due with a 3-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Green Bay 3-3, PFW 6-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the PFW Mastodons and the Green Bay Phoenix are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 29th at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21.4% better than the opposition, a fact PFW proved on Saturday. They blew past the Tigers, posting a 95-64 victory at home.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix earned a 64-51 win over the Tommies on Saturday.

The Mastodons' victory bumped their record up to 6-1. As for the Phoenix, the victory got them back to even at 3-3.

Looking forward to Wednesday, PFW is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep PFW in mind: they have a solid 4-1 record against the spread this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: PFW have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Green Bay struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

PFW is a big 11-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mastodons, as the game opened with the Mastodons as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

PFW has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Green Bay.

Feb 25, 2023 - PFW 78 vs. Green Bay 61

Jan 05, 2023 - PFW 79 vs. Green Bay 69

Feb 18, 2022 - PFW 74 vs. Green Bay 55

Feb 06, 2022 - PFW 71 vs. Green Bay 55

Feb 25, 2021 - PFW 89 vs. Green Bay 84

Jan 23, 2021 - Green Bay 87 vs. PFW 72

Jan 22, 2021 - Green Bay 77 vs. PFW 59

Injury Report for PFW

Chris Morgan: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Deangelo Elisee: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Green Bay