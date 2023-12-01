Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: Wyoming 4-2, Portland 4-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Portland Pilots at 9:00 p.m. ET on December 1st at Earle A. Chiles Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Wyoming found out the hard way on Sunday. Their bruising 86-63 defeat to the Longhorns might stick with them for a while.

Meanwhile, the Pilots lost 75-74 to the Vikings on a last-minute layup From Ismail Habib. Portland got off to an early lead (up 12 with 3:12 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Portland's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Tyler Robertson, who scored 28 points along with 5 rebounds, and Alimamy Koroma who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds.

The Cowboys' defeat dropped their record down to 4-2. As for the Pilots, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-3 record this season.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward to Friday, Portland is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be Wyoming's fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wyoming hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like Portland struggles in that department as they've been even better at 81.7 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Portland is a 3-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pilots as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

