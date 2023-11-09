Who's Playing

Columbia Int. Rams @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: Columbia Int. 0-0, Presbyterian 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose will host the Columbia Int. Rams to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 9th at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center.

Thursday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Columbia Int. were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 32 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Presbyterian struggles in that department as they've been even better at 33 per game.

Looking back to last season, Columbia Int. finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Presbyterian finished with a dismal 5-26 record.