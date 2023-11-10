Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Morehead State 1-1, Purdue 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: BTN Plus

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $54.90

What to Know

The Morehead State Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Purdue Boilermakers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Mackey Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 17 more assists than your opponent, a fact Morehead State proved on Wednesday. They steamrolled past the Bears 96-40 at home. The win was just what Morehead State needed coming off of a 105-73 defeat in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Purdue was far and away the favorite against Samford. The Boilermakers took their game at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 98-45 victory over the Bulldogs. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 51-17.

Among those leading the charge was Zach Edey, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Camden Heide, who earned 13 points.

Their wins bumped the Eagles to 1-1 and the Boilermakers to 1-0.

Morehead State must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 29-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with a 17-10 record against the spread.

Morehead State was pulverized by Purdue 90-56 in their previous matchup back in December of 2016. Can Morehead State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Boilermakers, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 26.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Purdue won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.