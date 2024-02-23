Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Fairfield 16-10, Quinnipiac 19-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $28.00

What to Know

Fairfield has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Quinnipiac Bobcats will face off in a MAAC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at M&T Bank Arena. Quinnipiac took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Fairfield, who comes in off a win.

Fairfield scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They walked away with a 94-80 victory over the Mountaineers. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 16 to 6 on the offensive boards, as Fairfield did.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Quinnipiac last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 80-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Purple Eagles. The matchup was a 37-37 toss-up at halftime, but Quinnipiac couldn't quite close it out.

The Stags have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 16-10 record this season. As for the Bobcats, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 19-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Fairfield hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.3 points per game. However, it's not like Quinnipiac struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Fairfield is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Quinnipiac is a 3-point favorite against Fairfield, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

Series History

Quinnipiac has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Fairfield.