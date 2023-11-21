Halftime Report

Radford needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have jumped out to a quick 37-29 lead against Morgan State.

If Radford keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-3 in no time. On the other hand, Morgan State will have to make due with a 2-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ Radford Highlanders

Current Records: Morgan State 2-3, Radford 2-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Morgan State Bears at 12:30 p.m. ET on November 21st at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Friday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Highlanders had to settle for a 76-73 loss against the Dukes. The over/under was set at 149 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The losing side was boosted by DaQuan Smith, who scored 20 points. Another player making a difference was Justin Archer, who scored 14 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Morgan State was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and, well, they did. They were dealt a punishing 93-50 defeat at the hands of the Cougars. Morgan State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Morgan State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as BYU racked up 24.

The Highlanders bumped their record down to 2-3 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Bears, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

Tuesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Radford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Morgan State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Radford is a big 11.5-point favorite against Morgan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Highlanders slightly, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Injury Report for Radford

Josiah Harris: Game-Time Decision (Quadriceps)

Ibu Yamazaki: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Morgan State

No Injury Information