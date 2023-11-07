Who's Playing

St. Thomas (TX) Celts @ Rice Owls

Current Records: St. Thomas (TX) 0-0, Rice 0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Rice Owls will host the St. Thomas (TX) Celts to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at Tudor Fieldhouse.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rice were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 35 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. Thomas (TX) struggles in that department as they averaged 35 per game.

Looking back to last season, Rice finished on the right side of .500 (17-14), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year.

Everything came up roses for Rice against St. Thomas (TX) in their previous meeting back in November of 2022 as the team secured a 85-48 victory. Will Rice repeat their success, or does St. Thomas (TX) have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Rice has won all of the games they've played against St. Thomas (TX) in the last 8 years.