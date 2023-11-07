Who's Playing
St. Thomas (TX) Celts @ Rice Owls
Current Records: St. Thomas (TX) 0-0, Rice 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas
- Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV. Regional restrictions may apply.
What to Know
The Rice Owls will host the St. Thomas (TX) Celts to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at Tudor Fieldhouse.
Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rice were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 35 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. Thomas (TX) struggles in that department as they averaged 35 per game.
Looking back to last season, Rice finished on the right side of .500 (17-14), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year.
Everything came up roses for Rice against St. Thomas (TX) in their previous meeting back in November of 2022 as the team secured a 85-48 victory. Will Rice repeat their success, or does St. Thomas (TX) have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Rice has won all of the games they've played against St. Thomas (TX) in the last 8 years.
- Nov 10, 2022 - Rice 85 vs. St. Thomas (TX) 48
- Dec 19, 2019 - Rice 103 vs. St. Thomas (TX) 70
- Nov 25, 2017 - Rice 70 vs. St. Thomas (TX) 59
- Dec 21, 2016 - Rice 83 vs. St. Thomas (TX) 63
- Dec 17, 2015 - Rice 67 vs. St. Thomas (TX) 54