Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ Rice Owls

Current Records: Temple 10-17, Rice 11-16

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Temple Owls and the Rice Owls are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at Tudor Fieldhouse. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Temple ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They walked away with a 72-66 victory over the Shockers. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 1:39 mark of the first half, when Temple was facing a 37-25 deficit.

Temple can attribute much of their success to Shane Dezonie, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Jordan Riley, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Owls strolled past the Pirates with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 70-52. The win made it back-to-back wins for Rice.

Travis Evee went supernova for Rice, going 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points and 1 assist. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Evee has scored all season. Keanu Dawes was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

The Owls' victory ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-17. As for the Owls, their win ended a seven-game drought at home and bumped them up to 11-16.

Temple will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the five-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Rice is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Rice is a 5-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Rice won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.