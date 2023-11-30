Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ Rice Owls

Current Records: UT Martin 5-2, Rice 1-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks will head out on the road to face off against the Rice Owls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Tudor Fieldhouse. Rice took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UT Martin, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.1% better than the opposition, a fact UT Martin proved on Saturday. They were the clear victor by a 94-71 margin over the Cougars. The oddsmakers were on UT Martin's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, Rice's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fifth straight loss. The matchup between the Owls and the Anteaters wasn't particularly close, with the Owls falling 83-68.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Max Fiedler, who scored 12 points along with 9 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Travis Evee was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with 7 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Skyhawks to 5-2 and the Cougars to 2-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UT Martin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rice struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.