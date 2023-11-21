Who's Playing

Colorado Buffaloes @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: Colorado 3-0, Richmond 2-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

Colorado has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Monday. They will face off against the Richmond Spiders at 8:00 p.m. ET at Ocean Center. Colorado might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Tuesday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Colorado proved. They blew past the Panthers, posting a 106-79 victory at home.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Colorado to victory, but perhaps none more so than KJ Simpson, who scored 23 points along with 6 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Eddie Lampkin Jr., who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Spiders couldn't handle the Eagles on Wednesday and fell 68-61. Richmond got off to an early lead (up 14 with 7:11 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Neal Quinn put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Buffaloes have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 3-0 record. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 25.67 points. As for the Spiders, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-1.

Looking forward, Colorado is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Colorado has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 55.4% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Richmond struggles in that department as they've drained 47.9% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Colorado is a big 9-point favorite against Richmond, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Injury Report for Richmond

Injury Report for Colorado

Javon Ruffin: Out for the Season (Knee)

No Injury Information