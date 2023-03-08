Who's Playing
St. Peter's @ Rider
Regular Season Records: St. Peter's 13-17; Rider 16-13
What to Know
The St. Peter's Peacocks haven't won a matchup against the Rider Broncs since Jan. 16 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. St. Peter's and Rider are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 8 at Boardwalk Hall in the second round of the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney. The Peacocks should still be riding high after a win, while the Broncs will be looking to regain their footing.
St. Peter's earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They took down the Fairfield Stags 70-52. St. Peter's' guard Jaylen Murray was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 23 points.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Rider as they fell 80-78 to the Iona Gaels this past Saturday.
St. Peter's is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 4-10 ATS when expected to lose.
Rider's loss took them down to 16-13 while St. Peter's' victory pulled them up to 13-17. We'll see if the Broncs can steal the Peacocks' luck or if St. Peter's records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Broncs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Peacocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Rider have won ten out of their last 18 games against St. Peter's.
- Mar 02, 2023 - Rider 73 vs. St. Peter's 60
- Feb 03, 2023 - Rider 82 vs. St. Peter's 61
- Feb 11, 2022 - Rider 58 vs. St. Peter's 49
- Jan 16, 2022 - St. Peter's 58 vs. Rider 51
- Mar 11, 2021 - St. Peter's 75 vs. Rider 60
- Feb 27, 2021 - Rider 78 vs. St. Peter's 65
- Feb 26, 2021 - St. Peter's 66 vs. Rider 52
- Feb 23, 2020 - St. Peter's 73 vs. Rider 54
- Jan 24, 2020 - Rider 70 vs. St. Peter's 66
- Feb 17, 2019 - Rider 71 vs. St. Peter's 65
- Jan 31, 2019 - Rider 59 vs. St. Peter's 51
- Mar 02, 2018 - St. Peter's 66 vs. Rider 55
- Jan 26, 2018 - Rider 63 vs. St. Peter's 60
- Jan 18, 2018 - Rider 88 vs. St. Peter's 84
- Jan 23, 2017 - St. Peter's 56 vs. Rider 51
- Jan 15, 2017 - St. Peter's 71 vs. Rider 65
- Jan 28, 2016 - Rider 76 vs. St. Peter's 45
- Dec 02, 2015 - St. Peter's 73 vs. Rider 61