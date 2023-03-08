Who's Playing

St. Peter's @ Rider

Regular Season Records: St. Peter's 13-17; Rider 16-13

What to Know

The St. Peter's Peacocks haven't won a matchup against the Rider Broncs since Jan. 16 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. St. Peter's and Rider are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 8 at Boardwalk Hall in the second round of the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney. The Peacocks should still be riding high after a win, while the Broncs will be looking to regain their footing.

St. Peter's earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They took down the Fairfield Stags 70-52. St. Peter's' guard Jaylen Murray was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 23 points.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Rider as they fell 80-78 to the Iona Gaels this past Saturday.

St. Peter's is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 4-10 ATS when expected to lose.

Rider's loss took them down to 16-13 while St. Peter's' victory pulled them up to 13-17. We'll see if the Broncs can steal the Peacocks' luck or if St. Peter's records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey

Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Peacocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Rider have won ten out of their last 18 games against St. Peter's.