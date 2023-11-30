Who's Playing

Current Records: New Hamp. 4-3, Sacred Heart 4-3

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

The New Hamp. Wildcats will head out on the road to face off against the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for New Hamp. and boy were they right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 84-64 to the Huskies on Monday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for New Hamp. in their matchups with UConn: they've now lost four in a row.

Despite their loss, New Hamp. saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ahmad Robinson, who scored 19 points along with 6 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Jaxson Baker was another key contributor, going 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points and 0 assists.

New Hamp. struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as UConn pulled down 16.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 89 points the game before, Sacred Heart faltered in their matchup on Sunday. They fell 64-55 to the Hawks.

Despite their defeat, Sacred Heart saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Alex Sobel, who scored 13 points along with 7 rebounds and 4 steals, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Nico Galette, who scored 16 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: New Hamp. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Sacred Heart struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

New Hamp. came up short against Sacred Heart in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 66-61. Can New Hamp. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Sacred Heart won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.