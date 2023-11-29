Halftime Report

Utah State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 44-35 lead against Saint Louis.

Utah State entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Saint Louis step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: Utah State 5-1, Saint Louis 5-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $1.96

What to Know

Saint Louis will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Utah State Aggies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, the Billikens made off with a 66-65 victory over the Big Green. The win was just what Saint Louis needed coming off of a 88-69 defeat in their prior matchup.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Saint Louis to victory, but perhaps none more so than Gibson Jimerson, who scored 23 points along with 5 rebounds. Terrence Hargrove Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah State came tearing into Tuesday's game with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They blew past the Lumberjacks, posting a 79-49 win on the road. The oddsmakers were on Utah State's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Utah State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Darius Brown II, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 10 assists, and Mason Falslev, who scored 19 points along with 9 rebounds and 6 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Great Osobor, who scored 14 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals.

The Billikens have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 5-2 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.8 points per game. As for the Aggies, their win bumped their record up to 5-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Saint Louis have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Utah State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Saint Louis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Injury Report for Saint Louis

Bradley Ezewiro: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Abou Magassa: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Sincere Parker: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Utah State

No Injury Information