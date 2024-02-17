Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between San Diego State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead New Mexico 39-28.

San Diego State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

New Mexico Lobos @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: New Mexico 20-5, San Diego State 19-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 16, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California

TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

San Diego State is on a 18-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while the Lobos are on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Viejas Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 14 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact San Diego State proved on Tuesday. They took down the Rams 71-55. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 15:20 mark of the first half, when San Diego State was facing a 17-3 deficit.

San Diego State can attribute much of their success to Jaedon LeDee, who scored 27 points along with six rebounds. LeDee didn't help San Diego State's cause all that much against the Wolf Pack on Friday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Lamont Butler, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds.

Even though New Mexico has not done well against the Wolf Pack recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. The Lobos escaped with a win against the Wolf Pack by the margin of a single free throw, 83-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

New Mexico's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Nelly Junior Joseph, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 13 rebounds, and Jamal Mashburn Jr., who scored 17 points. Mashburn Jr. didn't help New Mexico's cause all that much against the Rebels on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Aztecs are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which somehow isn't as good as their 19-6 record this season. As for the Lobos, their victory bumped their record up to 20-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: San Diego State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like New Mexico struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, San Diego State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-3 against the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

San Diego State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against New Mexico, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.