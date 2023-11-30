Halftime Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, San Diego looks much better today on their home court. Sitting on a score of 29-28, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play. This matchup is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 20 points.

If San Diego keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-2 in no time. On the other hand, N. Colorado will have to make due with a 3-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Colorado Bears @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: N. Colorado 3-3, San Diego 5-2

What to Know

The N. Colorado Bears and the San Diego Toreros will face off at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 29th at Jenny Craig Pavilion without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Wednesday, the Bears came up short against the Highlanders and fell 79-68.

Meanwhile, San Diego unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 77-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Warriors.

Despite the loss, San Diego had strong showings from Deuce Turner, who scored 18 points along with 5 rebounds, and Wayne McKinney III, who scored 15 points along with 3 steals.

Their wins bumped the Bears to 3-3 and the Highlanders to 4-3.

N. Colorado will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the four-point underdog. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Colorado have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like San Diego struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

San Diego is a 4-point favorite against N. Colorado, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Toreros slightly, as the game opened with the Toreros as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Series History

San Diego and N. Colorado both have 1 win in their last 2 games.