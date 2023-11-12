Who's Playing

Carolina University Bruins @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: Carolina University 0-0, SC Upstate 0-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

The SC Upstate Spartans will host the Carolina University Bruins to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 4:00 p.m. ET on November 12th at G.B. Hodge Center.

Sunday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Carolina University were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 28.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SC Upstate struggles in that department as they've been averaging 23.5 per game.

Looking back to last season, Carolina University finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, SC Upstate also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 15-14.