Who's Playing
Northern Arizona Lumberjacks @ Seattle Redhawks
Current Records: Northern Arizona 0-2, Seattle 2-0
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
What to Know
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will head out on the road to face off against the Seattle Redhawks at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Climate Pledge Arena. Northern Arizona might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Sunday.
It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.1% worse than the opposition, a fact Northern Arizona found out the hard way. They were completely outmatched by the Antelopes on the road and fell 89-55. Northern Arizona has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Meanwhile, it was close, but on Saturday the Redhawks sidestepped the Bobcats for a 71-68 win. 71 seems to be a good number for Seattle as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.
The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Antelopes' win pushed their record up to 2-0, while the Lumberjacks' defeat dropped theirs down to 0-2.
Northern Arizona is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 16-13 record against the spread.
The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Northern Arizona considering the team was a sub-par 5-16 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $569.06. On the other hand, Seattle will play as the favorite, and the team was 15-1 as such last season.
Odds
Seattle is a big 13.5-point favorite against Northern Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Redhawks, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 11.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 140 points.
Injury Report for SeattleNo Injury Information
Injury Report for Northern Arizona
- Jack Wistrcill: Out (Toe)
- Carson Towt: Out (Back)