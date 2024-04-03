Halftime Report

Seton Hall is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Georgia 42-25.

Seton Hall entered the game having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Georgia step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Georgia Bulldogs @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Georgia 20-16, Seton Hall 23-12

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Seton Hall has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Georgia Bulldogs are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in a Big East postseason contest. The stakes are high as both teams are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

Seton Hall earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. Everything went their way against UNLV as Seton Hall made off with a 91-68 win.

Among those leading the charge was Kadary Richmond, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten assists. Al-Amir Dawes was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Georgia entered their tilt with Ohio State with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Buckeyes on Tuesday and snuck past 79-77.

Georgia's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Noah Thomasson, who scored 21 points along with two steals. Another player making a difference was Blue Cain, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds.

Seton Hall's victory was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 23-12. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive performance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.8 points per game. As for Georgia, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 20-16 record this season.

Seton Hall is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Seton Hall beat Georgia 69-62 in their previous meeting back in November of 2015. The rematch might be a little tougher for Seton Hall since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Seton Hall is a 4.5-point favorite against Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Seton Hall won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.