Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Seton Hall and the win they were favored to collect coming into this morning. They have jumped out to a quick 33-24 lead against North Texas.

If Seton Hall keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 22-12 in no time. On the other hand, North Texas will have to make due with a 19-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: North Texas 17-13, Seton Hall 20-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Walsh Gymnasium -- South Orange, New Jersey

Walsh Gymnasium -- South Orange, New Jersey TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Seton Hall is on a six-game streak of home wins, while North Texas is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. The Seton Hall Pirates and the North Texas Mean Green are set to clash at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Walsh Gymnasium in a Big East postseason contest. The stakes are high as the pair are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Seton Hall ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-72 win over Saint Joseph's. The victory was just what the Pirates needed coming off of a 91-72 defeat in their prior game.

Al-Amir Dawes was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. The team also got some help courtesy of Dylan Addae-Wusu, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, North Texas earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They came out on top against LSU by a score of 84-77.

North Texas got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Rubin Jones out in front who scored 17 points along with four steals. Jones didn't help North Texas' cause all that much against FAU last Friday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was CJ Noland, who scored 21 points.

Seton Hall has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 21-12 record this season. As for North Texas, their win bumped their record up to 19-14.

Looking forward, Seton Hall is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Odds

Seton Hall is a 4-point favorite against North Texas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.