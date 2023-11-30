Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Seton Hall looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 36-29 lead against Northeastern.

If Seton Hall keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-2 in no time. On the other hand, Northeastern will have to make due with a 3-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Northeastern 3-4, Seton Hall 4-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $5.49

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Seton Hall Pirates at 6:30 p.m. ET on November 29th at Prudential Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Huskies couldn't handle the Tigers and fell 80-66.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Seton Hall last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 85-72 to the Hawkeyes. Seton Hall has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, Seton Hall saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dre Davis, who scored 18 points along with 7 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Jaden Bediako was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Seton Hall were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Iowa only pulled down three.

Their wins bumped the Huskies to 3-4 and the Tigers to 6-0.

Northeastern is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Northeastern have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Seton Hall struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Seton Hall is a big 15-point favorite against Northeastern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for Seton Hall

Elijah Hutchins-Everett: Game-Time Decision (Concussion)

JaQuan Harris: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

David Tubek: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Northeastern

No Injury Information