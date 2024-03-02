Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, SMU looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but SMU is up 36-34 over the Roadrunners.

If SMU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 20-9 in no time. On the other hand, UTSA will have to make due with a 10-20 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: UTSA 10-19, SMU 19-9

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for SMU. They and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Coliseum. SMU will be looking to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.4% worse than the opposition, a fact SMU found out the hard way on Sunday. They fell 79-68 to the Bulls.

Tyreek Smith put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 11 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Less helpful for SMU was Zhuric Phelps' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, SMU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 27 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

UTSA fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They took down the Golden Hurricane 89-73 on Wednesday.

Among those leading the charge was Christian Tucker, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 14 assists. He didn't help UTSA's cause all that much against the Mean Green on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan Ivy-Curry, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

The Mustangs' defeat dropped their record down to 19-9. As for the Roadrunners, their win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-19.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. SMU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.1 points per game. However, it's not like UTSA struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

SMU is a big 17-point favorite against UTSA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.