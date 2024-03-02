Halftime Report

UL Monroe is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but UL Monroe leads 36-34 over the Jaguars.

If UL Monroe keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-17 in no time. On the other hand, South Alabama will have to make due with a 15-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: UL Monroe 11-17, South Alabama 15-15

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the UL Monroe Warhawks and the South Alabama Jaguars are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 1st at Mitchell Center. UL Monroe is expected to lose this one by 7.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact UL Monroe found out the hard way on Tuesday. They received a tough blow as they fell 73-55 to the Bobcats. UL Monroe has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, UL Monroe struggled to work together and finished the game with only three assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, South Alabama posted their closest victory since December 30, 2023 on Wednesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Golden Eagles and snuck past 73-70. The score was all tied up 36-36 at the break, but South Alabama was the better team in the second half.

The Warhawks have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-17 record this season. As for the Jaguars, the win got them back to even at 15-15.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: UL Monroe have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for South Alabama, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given UL Monroe's sizable advantage in that area, the Jaguars will need to find a way to close that gap.

UL Monroe was able to grind out a solid victory over the Jaguars in their previous meeting back in January, winning 80-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for UL Monroe since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

South Alabama is a big 7.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Alabama has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.