South Carolina already has more points against Grand Canyon than they managed in total against DePaul on Friday. South Carolina has jumped out to a 75-68 lead against Grand Canyon.

South Carolina entered the contest having won three straight and they're just zero quarters away from another. Will they make it four, or will Grand Canyon step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Grand Canyon 3-0, South Carolina 4-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Desert Diamond Arena -- Glendale, Arizona

Desert Diamond Arena -- Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

The Grand Canyon Antelopes will face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Desert Diamond Arena. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Grand Canyon sitting on three straight wins and South Carolina on four.

Last Friday, the Antelopes didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Dons, but they still walked away with a 76-72 victory.

Grand Canyon's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tyon Grant-Foster, who scored 28 points along with 7 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Ray Harrison, who scored 24 points along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks earned a 73-68 win over the Blue Demons on Friday.

South Carolina can attribute much of their success to Meechie Johnson, who scored 24 points along with 5 rebounds and 2 steals. Another player making a difference was Ta'Lon Cooper, who scored 9 points along with 7 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Antelopes to 3-0 and the Gamecocks to 4-0.

Grand Canyon is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Grand Canyon have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

South Carolina is a 5-point favorite against Grand Canyon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

