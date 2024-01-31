South Carolina delivered another win over a top-10 opponent, this time on the road with a 63-59 win over No. 5 Tennessee on Tuesday. The win over the Vols marked the Gamecocks' first victory over a top-5 opponent on the road since the program knocked off No. 3 Kentucky on March 2, 1997.

Last week South Carolina (18-3, 6-2 SEC) defeated Kentucky at home by 17 points and followed up that performance with a win over Missouri. South Carolina moved ahead of Tennessee in the SEC standings and is just a half-game back of Alabama for first place in the SEC in Year 2 of the Lamont Paris era.

South Carolina guard Ta'Lon Cooper scored 18 points, BJ. Mack added 16 points and Myles Stute knocked down four clutch free throws in the final 25 seconds to seal the upset.

Tennessee (15-5, 5-2) came into this game unbeaten at home with a perfect 10-0 record before dropping this game. The Vols came into the week winners of 11 of their last 12 games.

Dalton Knecht recorded his sixth game with at least 25 points, scoring 31 for the Vols. Knecht is only the second SEC player in the last 19 seasons to accomplish that feat, joining South Carolina's Devan Downey.