Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ Southern Illinois Salukis

Current Records: Chicago State 1-3, Southern Illinois 2-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

What to Know

The Southern Illinois Salukis will be playing at home against the Chicago State Cougars at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Banterra Center. Chicago State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Southern Illinois, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Southern Illinois proved on Friday. They were the clear victor by a 91-68 margin over the Royals. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Southern Illinois.

Southern Illinois can attribute much of their success to Xavier Johnson, who earned 21 points along with 7 assists. Scottie Ebube was another key contributor, earning 15 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Chicago State last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 74-64 to the Matadors.

The Salukis' win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Cougars, their loss dropped their record down to 1-3.

Going forward, Southern Illinois is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. They finished last season with a 12-17-1 record against the spread.

Southern Illinois was able to grind out a solid win over Chicago State when the teams last played back in December of 2022, winning 63-52. Does Southern Illinois have another victory up their sleeve, or will Chicago State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Southern Illinois is a big 15-point favorite against Chicago State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Salukis as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 130.5 points.

Series History

Southern Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.