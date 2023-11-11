Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Canisius 0-1, St. Bona. 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

What to Know

The Canisius Golden Griffins will head out on the road to face off against the St. Bona. Bonnies at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reilly Center. Canisius might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Wednesday.

Canisius had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a 89-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Orange.

Meanwhile, St. Bona. gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They managed a 73-69 win over the Lancers. Winning is a bit easier when you nail eight more threes than your opponent, as St. Bona. did.

Charles Pride was the offensive standout of the match as he earned 21 points along with 7 rebounds. Less helpful for St. Bona. was Daryl Banks III's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Orange's victory bumped their season record to 2-0 while the Golden Griffins' defeat dropped theirs to 0-1.

Canisius didn't have too much breathing room in their match against St. Bona. in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, but they still walked away with a 84-80 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Canisius since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Canisius.