Who's Playing
Canisius Golden Griffins @ St. Bona. Bonnies
Current Records: Canisius 0-1, St. Bona. 1-0
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York
- Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Canisius Golden Griffins will head out on the road to face off against the St. Bona. Bonnies at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reilly Center. Canisius might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Wednesday.
Canisius had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a 89-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Orange.
Meanwhile, St. Bona. gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They managed a 73-69 win over the Lancers. Winning is a bit easier when you nail eight more threes than your opponent, as St. Bona. did.
Charles Pride was the offensive standout of the match as he earned 21 points along with 7 rebounds. Less helpful for St. Bona. was Daryl Banks III's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.
The Orange's victory bumped their season record to 2-0 while the Golden Griffins' defeat dropped theirs to 0-1.
Canisius didn't have too much breathing room in their match against St. Bona. in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, but they still walked away with a 84-80 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Canisius since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
St. Bona. has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Canisius.
- Nov 12, 2022 - Canisius 84 vs. St. Bona. 80
- Nov 14, 2021 - St. Bona. 69 vs. Canisius 60
- Nov 23, 2019 - Canisius 61 vs. St. Bona. 57
- Nov 28, 2018 - St. Bona. 70 vs. Canisius 55
- Dec 06, 2017 - St. Bona. 73 vs. Canisius 65
- Dec 22, 2016 - Canisius 106 vs. St. Bona. 101
- Nov 24, 2015 - St. Bona. 77 vs. Canisius 73