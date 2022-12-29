Who's Playing

Abilene Christian @ Stephen F. Austin

Current Records: Abilene Christian 8-5; Stephen F. Austin 8-5

What to Know

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and the Abilene Christian Wildcats are set to square off in a WAC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with Stephen F. Austin winning the first 73-71 at home and Abilene Christian taking the second 76-62.

The stars were brightly shining for the Lumberjacks in an 80-69 victory over the Jackson State Tigers last week.

Meanwhile, Abilene Christian took their game at home last Wednesday with ease, bagging a 113-52 win over the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets.

Stephen F. Austin is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought Stephen F. Austin up to 8-5 and the Wildcats to 8-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Lumberjacks are stumbling into the matchup with the 357th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 17.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Stephen F. Austin, Abilene Christian enters the contest with 19 takeaways on average, good for 10th best in college basketball. Maybe that strength will give Abilene Christian the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lumberjacks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Stephen F. Austin have won eight out of their last 13 games against Abilene Christian.