Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ Stonehill College Skyhawks

Current Records: UMass Lowell 4-1, Stonehill College 1-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Stonehill College Skyhawks at 4:30 p.m. ET on November 29th at Merkert Gymnasium. UMass Lowell come into this contest with the #126 defense in the league, having only allowed 60.4 points per game on average this season.

Last Monday, the River Hawks beat the Peacocks 69-61.

Meanwhile, Stonehill College's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 80-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bobcats. That's two games in a row now that Stonehill College has lost by exactly 11 points.

The River Hawks' win bumped their record up to 4-1. As for the Skyhawks, they bumped their record down to 1-6 with that loss, which was their sixth straight on the road.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, UMass Lowell shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 16 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Stonehill College against the spread have faith in an upset since their 1-5 ATS can't hold a candle to UMass Lowell's 4-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMass Lowell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Stonehill College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

UMass Lowell is a big 16-point favorite against Stonehill College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the River Hawks as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

Series History

UMass Lowell won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.