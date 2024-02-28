Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Syracuse and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Va. Tech 45-27.

Syracuse came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Va. Tech Hokies @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Va. Tech 15-12, Syracuse 18-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

Va. Tech and the Orange are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at JMA Wireless Dome. Va. Tech is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Va. Tech's game on Saturday was all tied up 36-36 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They received a tough blow as they fell 79-64 to the Panthers. The over/under was set at 143 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Despite the loss, Va. Tech got a solid performance out of Sean Pedulla, who scored 26 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Meanwhile, even though Notre Dame scored an imposing 85 points on Saturday, Syracuse still came out on top. The Orange sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 88-85 victory over the Fighting Irish. The win made it back-to-back wins for Syracuse.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Syracuse to victory, but perhaps none more so than Chris Bell, who scored 18 points along with two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Maliq Brown, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

The Hokies' loss dropped their record down to 15-12. As for the Orange, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 18-10 record this season.

Va. Tech is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Va. Tech strolled past the Orange in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 by a score of 85-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Va. Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Syracuse is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Va. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Orange as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Syracuse and Va. Tech both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.