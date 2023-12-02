Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ Temple Owls

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 5-2, Temple 4-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Temple has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will square off against the Saint Joseph's Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Temple has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Even though La Salle scored an imposing 99 points on Wednesday, Temple still came out on top. The Owls walked away with a 106-99 victory over the Explorers.

Steve Settle III was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and 16 rebounds. Less helpful for Temple was Hysier Miller's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Even though Saint Joseph's has not done well against Villanova recently (they were 0-8 in their previous eight matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Hawks came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 78-65. The win made it back-to-back wins for Saint Joseph's.

Saint Joseph's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Erik Reynolds II, who scored 24 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Lynn Greer III, who scored 15 points along with 7 assists and 4 steals.

The Rebels' victory bumped their season record to 5-0 while the Owls' loss dropped theirs to 3-2.

Temple is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Temple and Saint Joseph's have both performed well against the spread, with Temple at 5-1 and Saint Joseph's at 2-0 ATS.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Temple have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Joseph's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Temple is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Saint Joseph's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Temple has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Saint Joseph's.