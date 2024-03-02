Halftime Report

A win for Tulsa would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 32-23 lead against Temple.

Tulsa came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ Temple Owls

Current Records: Tulsa 14-14, Temple 11-17

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the Temple Owls are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Liacouras Center. Tulsa is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Tulsa found out the hard way on Wednesday. They received a tough blow as they fell 89-73 to the Roadrunners.

Despite the loss, Tulsa got a solid performance out of PJ Haggerty, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Temple waltzed into their match on Wednesday with two straight wins but they left with three. Everything went their way against the Owls as the Owls made off with a 65-43 win.

Hysier Miller was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 16 points along with four steals. He didn't help Temple's cause all that much against the Shockers on Sunday but the same can't be said for this match. Another player making a difference was Steve Settle III, who scored eight points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

The Golden Hurricane have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-14 record this season. As for the Owls, their victory bumped their record up to 11-17.

Tulsa will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the six-point underdog. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Temple.

Tulsa suffered a grim 76-53 defeat to the Owls in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Can Tulsa avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Temple is a solid 6-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

Temple has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Tulsa.