Halftime Report

Morehead State and the Tigers have shown up to the match, but their offenses sure haven't. Morehead State has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Tigers 35-22.

Morehead State entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Tennessee State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: Morehead State 16-5, Tennessee State 12-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Morehead State is 8-2 against the Tigers since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Gentry Center. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Morehead State sitting on three straight wins and the Tigers on four.

Last Saturday, the Eagles were able to grind out a solid victory over the Leathernecks, taking the game 64-50.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Tigers beat the Panthers 64-60 on Saturday.

The Eagles' win was their 16th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 16-5. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.6 points per game. As for the Tigers, their victory bumped their record up to 12-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Morehead State and the Tigers are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Morehead State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like Tennessee State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Morehead State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-1 against the spread).

Odds

Morehead State is a 4-point favorite against Tennessee State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

Series History

Morehead State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee State.