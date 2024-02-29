Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Tennessee and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 44-40 lead against Auburn.

Tennessee entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Auburn step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Auburn 21-6, Tennessee 21-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Auburn Tigers will face off in an SEC clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at Thompson-Boling Arena. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Tennessee waltzed into their game on Saturday with three straight wins but they left with four. They steamrolled past the Aggies 86-51 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, as Tennessee did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Tennessee to victory, but perhaps none more so than Zakai Zeigler, who almost dropped a triple-double on nine points, nine rebounds, and 14 assists. Zeigler didn't help Tennessee's cause all that much against the Tigers last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Dalton Knecht, who scored 24 points along with seven rebounds.

Georgia typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Auburn proved too difficult a challenge. They blew past the Bulldogs 97-76.

Among those leading the charge was Chad Baker-Mazara, who scored 25 points along with five rebounds and two steals. It was the first time this season that he scored 20 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Johni Broome, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds.

The Volunteers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 21-6 record this season. As for the Tigers, their win bumped their record up to an identical 21-6.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Tennessee hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.3 points per game. However, it's not like Auburn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Tennessee is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

Odds

Tennessee is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Auburn, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152 points.

Series History

Auburn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee.