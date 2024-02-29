Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between Tennessee and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 44-40 lead against Auburn.
Tennessee entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Auburn step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.
Who's Playing
Auburn Tigers @ Tennessee Volunteers
Current Records: Auburn 21-6, Tennessee 21-6
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN2
- Ticket Cost: $30.89
What to Know
The Tennessee Volunteers and the Auburn Tigers will face off in an SEC clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at Thompson-Boling Arena. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.
Tennessee waltzed into their game on Saturday with three straight wins but they left with four. They steamrolled past the Aggies 86-51 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, as Tennessee did.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Tennessee to victory, but perhaps none more so than Zakai Zeigler, who almost dropped a triple-double on nine points, nine rebounds, and 14 assists. Zeigler didn't help Tennessee's cause all that much against the Tigers last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Dalton Knecht, who scored 24 points along with seven rebounds.
Georgia typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Auburn proved too difficult a challenge. They blew past the Bulldogs 97-76.
Among those leading the charge was Chad Baker-Mazara, who scored 25 points along with five rebounds and two steals. It was the first time this season that he scored 20 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Johni Broome, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds.
The Volunteers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 21-6 record this season. As for the Tigers, their win bumped their record up to an identical 21-6.
Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Tennessee hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.3 points per game. However, it's not like Auburn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Looking ahead, Tennessee is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).
Odds
Tennessee is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Auburn, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 152 points.
Series History
Auburn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee.
- Mar 04, 2023 - Auburn 79 vs. Tennessee 70
- Feb 04, 2023 - Tennessee 46 vs. Auburn 43
- Feb 26, 2022 - Tennessee 67 vs. Auburn 62
- Feb 27, 2021 - Auburn 77 vs. Tennessee 72
- Mar 07, 2020 - Auburn 85 vs. Tennessee 63
- Feb 22, 2020 - Auburn 73 vs. Tennessee 66
- Mar 17, 2019 - Auburn 84 vs. Tennessee 64
- Mar 09, 2019 - Auburn 84 vs. Tennessee 80
- Jan 02, 2018 - Auburn 94 vs. Tennessee 84
- Jan 31, 2017 - Tennessee 87 vs. Auburn 77