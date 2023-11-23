Halftime Report

Texas A&M is on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 39-32, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Texas A&M entered the contest having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Penn State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Penn State Nittany Lions @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Penn State 4-0, Texas A&M 4-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Penn State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will take on the Texas A&M Aggies at 12:00 p.m. ET at State Farm Field House. The pair have allowed few points on average, (Penn State: 53.5, Texas A&M: 61) so any points scored will be well earned.

Penn State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 23 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Eagles on Friday as the Nittany Lions made off with a 74-51 win.

Among those leading the charge was Qudus Wahab, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M put another one in the bag on Friday to keep their perfect season alive. They walked away with a 74-66 win over the Golden Eagles. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 28 to 6 on the offensive boards, as Texas A&M did.

Henry Coleman III was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and 10 rebounds. He hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Wade Taylor IV, who scored 16 points along with 3 steals.

The Nittany Lions pushed their record up to 4-0 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.5 points per game. As for the Aggies, their win bumped their record up to 4-0.

Penn State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Penn State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas A&M struggles in that department as they've been even better at 47 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Texas A&M is a big 7.5-point favorite against Penn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Series History

Texas A&M and Penn State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.

Mar 16, 2023 - Penn State 76 vs. Texas A&M 59

Nov 21, 2017 - Texas A&M 98 vs. Penn State 87

Injury Report for Texas A&M

Julius Marble: Game-Time Decision (Personal)

Injury Report for Penn State