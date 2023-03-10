The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns and the No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs will battle for a spot in the 2023 Big 12 Tournament title game when they square off on Friday night. Texas closed the regular season with a win against Kansas and added a win over Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The winner of this game will face the winner of No. 1 seed Kansas vs. No. 5 seed Iowa State in Saturday's championship.

Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Longhorns are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Texas vs. TCU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 146.5.

Texas vs. TCU spread: Texas -2.5

Texas vs. TCU over/under: 146.5 points

Texas vs. TCU money line: Texas -140, TCU +120

Why Texas can cover

Texas has bounced back from a pair of close road losses with wins over No. 3 Kansas and Oklahoma State, beating the Cowboys in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday. The Longhorns were without double-digit scorer Timmy Allen, and he is questionable to play in this matchup with a leg injury. Dylan Disu stepped up by playing a season-high 32 minutes, scoring 11 points and completing his first double-double of the season with 11 rebounds.

Sir'Jabari Rice led Texas with 15 points, and the Longhorns held Oklahoma State to 26.9% shooting from the floor and 3 of 21 from beyond the arc. TCU is playing without center Eddie Lampkin, who stepped away from the team. Texas has covered the spread in four of its last five games and has gone 11-1 in its last 12 games as a favorite.

Why TCU can cover

TCU overcame the distraction of Lampkin stepping away, controlling almost the entire contest in its 80-67 win over Kansas State. The Horned Frogs forced 20 turnovers while committing just nine, knocking down 11 of 25 attempts from 3-point range. Veteran guard Mike Miles Jr. scored 22 points, reaching the 20-point mark for the ninth time this season and upping his team-high average to 17.4 points per game.

Chuck O'Bannon Jr. scored 22 points as well, marking just his second 20-point game in three seasons with the team. Texas leading scorer Marcus Carr continues to struggle, shooting 2 of 10 from the floor on Thursday and 11 of 45 over his last four games. He went just 9 of 32 in two games against TCU during the regular season, averaging 10.5 points per game.

