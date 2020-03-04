Threat of coronavirus causes Atlantic 10 to suspend handshakes in its conference tournament
Forearm bumps will replace handshakes in the A-10 tournament
In an effort to reduce the potential spread of coronavirus, the Atlantic 10 Conference won't allow handshakes between players before or after games in its upcoming men's or women's conference tournaments. The league announced Tuesday "the pre and post-game protocol of student-athlete handshakes have been suspended," substituting 'forearm bumps' instead of shaking hands.
"The league is in communication with its member institutions, medical personnel, competition venues and media partners," a statement from the conference said. "The A-10 will continue to update its members throughout championship season and reminds student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans to be diligent in following the recommended health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus."
Additionally, the league intends to provide sanitizing gel to appropriate back-of-house parties.
The A-10's response to the coronavirus goes further than a similar response to that of the NBA, which this week provided measures that includes recommendations to first-bump instead of high-five and to avoid autographing for fans to limit potential exposures.
The NCAA on Tuesday formed an advisory panel in response to the coronavirus threat but has not formally issued any recommendations. No events have been canceled as the NCAA Tournament approaches, though it says it is monitoring the situation daily and will make decisions accordingly.
"We are actively monitoring COVID-19 in the United States and will make recommendations on competition based on the evolving medical protocols established by the CDC, NIH and state and local authorities," said NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline.
The NCAA Tournament will begin with the First Four on March 17 in Dayton, Ohio, and concludes with the NCAA championship game on April 6 in Atlanta.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senior scores first points after coma
The story of UVM's Josh Speidel is powerful, and the scene in Vermont on Tuesday night was...
-
2020 Selection Sunday show to air on CBS
March Madness will reach a fever pitch when the NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed March 15...
-
NCAA forms panel in coronavirus response
The NCAA is 'evaluating' coronavirus outbreaks in advance of the NCAA Tournament starting on...
-
Kansas to respond to NCAA allegations
It is expected that the Jayhawks will remain steadfast in disagreeing with the NCAA's allegations
-
Bubble Watch: 7 teams play Tuesday
Here are the implications for the seven bubble teams in action
-
Things to watch in conference tourneys
The ASUN, Mountain West, Missouri Valley and other conference tournaments start this week
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish